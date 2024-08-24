Nia Jax has been the reigning women’s champion on WWE Smackdown for the past few weeks and now she’s set for the first title defense of her ongoing reign. The title bout is set for next week and it will be a street fight where the champion can have her present cohorts by her side in a capacity that offers a no-disqualification environment.

As an aftermath of the two getting physical the week prior on WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax was confirmed to put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Michin. They have been involved in an intense rivalry on Friday nights over the past several weeks and it only made sense that the Street Fight stipulation was added to the contest.

This essentially indicates that Jax’s current allies, Tiffany Stratton and The Pretty Deadly tag team duo will be involved in the match, next week on WWE Smackdown to help her retain against Jax. Tiffy has had the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase but she’s also been an ally with the champion Jax in an interesting scenario.

Jax won the women’s title from Bayley at SummerSlam after distractions from Tiffany Stratton in the first place. Then under Tiffany’s supervision, Jax also received a title-winning celebration on last week’s WWE Smackdown. Michin attacked both Tiffany and Jax with a kendo stick to crash the celebration and she was thereby placed as the new number one contender for the women’s title.

Andrade taking on Carmelo Hayes should be another match on WWE Smackdown, next week after the two met in a barbershop, well. Also, DIY saved The Street Profits from an attack by The Bloodline and these two teams are likely to compete in a tag team title match, next week. Both these matches are yet to be officially declared.

WWE Smackdown August 30 episode match card

WWE Smackdown August 30 episode is going to be the go-home show for Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE and both these shows will take place at the same venue that’s the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The confirmed match card for the weekly WWE show on Friday night goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defends against Michin in a street fight

– Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes IV (TBD)

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) (TBD)