The iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is getting ready to host Summerslam 2024 WWE premium live event which is touted to be the biggest extravaganza of the summer. Some of the top WWE Superstars will be seen in action in this second biggest PLE of the year and some of those matches have already been officially announced for the show.

In the main event of Summerslam 2024, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa while the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will go up against King of the Ring winner Gunther in the co-main-event of the night.

Another major matchup for Summerslam 2024 was confirmed on this week’s episode of Raw as the WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan agreed to defend her title against Rhea Ripley in a much-anticipated match since their feud has been ongoing since the very beginning of this year after Morgan returned from in an injury to go after Rhea Ripley.

Summerslam 2024: Rhea Ripley yet to receive medical clearance for title match

Then she sought her revenge and sent Ripley into a hiatus by injuring her in a backstage altercation on Raw, a week after Wrestlemania XL. Ripley has just returned to WWE TV, last week recovering from an AC joint sprain from which she’s reportedly yet to fully recover.

PWInsider reports that Ripley hasn’t been granted the full medical clearance from WWE doctors to be back in action and that she won’t be wrestling until Summerslam 2024. For the time being, WWE expects her to be 100% cleared by the time we reach the annual WWE PLE. But for the time being, she won’t be seen in any physical segment on TV.

The previous assumption was that Rhea Ripley would be returning to TV either at Summerslam 2024 or on the post-PLE edition of Raw, two nights later. However, WWE decided to bring her back and book her in a title match against Morgan because Ripley herself believes that she will be good to go for the biggest event of the summer set for August 3. Ripley also reportedly avoided surgical procedures that must have preponed her comeback to WWE programming.