WWE Raw: Major Return Planned For Tonight’s Survivor Series 2023 Go-Home Episode

In the main event of last week’s WWE Raw, a major swerve was noticed when Drew McIntyre turned heel and joined the WarGames fray. He laid out Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick, which caused Finn Balor and Damian Priest to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey and Cody Rhodes.

This heel turn set things up for a mega return that’s reportedly set to happen during the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw, tonight. McIntyre shook hands with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, last week to join forces with The Judgment Day, and he will now join the heel faction at the WarGames match.

Once the November 13 episode of WWE Raw went off the air, Cody Rhodes cut a promo and stated that when it needs backup, he has backup, too to be called in. This expectedly started a chant for Randy Orton, who is reportedly returning for the Survivor Series 2023 match to be in Cody’s team for WarGames.

Randy Orton’s return preponed to WWE Raw

Now, this return was supposed to happen at Survivor Series 2023, on the day of the pay-per-view but plans could have recently been preponed. WWFOldSchool is now reporting that the current thought is that WWE is bringing back Orton before Survivor Series 2023 so that the Chicago crowd can’t speculate that CM Punk will be the 5th man to be revealed for Cody’s WarGames team.

That being said, it’s safe to assume that this week’s go-home edition of WWE Raw for Survivor Series 2023 creates the perfect space for Randy Orton’s return. This show is also taking place at the same arena where his last match took place back on the May 20th, 2022 episode of SmackDown where he and Matt Riddle lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Also, this week’s WWE Raw takes place exactly 18 months after Randy Orton’s last appearance on WWE TV. Insider source BWE is also teasing that The Viper’s return is approaching closer by issuing the following statement, “Get yourself well seated on Monday.” Also, once this return takes place, tonight Orton will continue with his 20-year streak of having at least one PPV/PLE match every year since 2003.