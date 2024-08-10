The opening segment of the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw has been revealed during the bygone episode of Smackdown. The former women’s world champion Rhea Ripley will feature in this segment to continue her beef with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan that’s been ongoing through the 2024 summer.

That being said, Rhea Ripley will kick off WWE Raw returning to its home USA Network, this coming Monday after airing for two weeks on SyFy due to Olympics coverage. At this point, Ripley is furious over Dominik turning on her at Summerslam and then getting ousted from the Judgment Day faction.

On the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor made The Judgment Day’s status very clear as he re-formed the group Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan by her side. While Dom betrayed Morgan at Summerslam, Damian Priest suffered the same fate as Balor to drop his world title to Gunther.

Speaking of Gunther, he’s all set to defend his newly won world championship against the legendary Randy Orton at the WWE Bash in Berlin. Orton made his return on WWE Raw, last week to make his point that Gunther won the King of the Ring tournament final match against Orton in a controversial manner and hence he deserved the first shot at his world title.

Already announced for WWE Raw is a two-out-of-three-falls match for the Intercontinental Championship between the new champion Bron Breakker and the former champion Sami Zayn which will also be a rematch from Summerslam. Plus, a Women’s Tag Team Championship number-one contenders match will also be there on the show with IYO SKY & Kairi Sane taking on Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

WWE Raw August 12 episode match card

The WWE Raw August 12 episode will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– Number-one Contender’s Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane with Dakota Kai) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark with Sonya Deville

– Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

– Randy Orton appears