On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, a mini tournament started to determine the new challengers for the WWE tag team titles and it will culminate, next week with a contenders’ match. Alongside this, multiple other segments have also been announced for the show on the road to WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event set for later this month.

During the August 9 edition of WWE Smackdown, Angelo Dawkins said it’s been 3 years since The Street Profits have held the tag team titles. In the opening match of the show, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) then defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) in a Number-One Contender’s Qualifying Match.

In the second match of the tournament which also marked the final match of this week’s WWE Smackdown, #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Pretty Deadly in a Number-One Contender’s Qualifying Match.

Now, it’s been announced that The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) will now face DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) next week in the final of the ongoing tournament to crown new number-one contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship held by The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu.

A championship celebration will also be there on WWE Smackdown for the new Women’s Champion Nia Jax with the ceremony to be hosted by her best friend, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. The newly declared challenger for the undisputed WWE title, Kevin Owens will also be seen in action on the show.

WWE Smackdown August 16 episode match card

The August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Kia Arena in Orlando, Florida where Roman Reigns’ presence is also expected. PWInsider has recently reported that the former undisputed champion has locally been advertised for an appearance but an official announcement regarding this wasn’t made. The current match card for the coming episode goes as follows:

– WWE Tag Team Championship number-one contenders match: The Street Profits vs. DIY

– Nia Jax WWE Women’s Championship celebration hosted by Tiffany Stratton

– Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

– Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

– Roman Reigns is being advertised to appear at the host venue