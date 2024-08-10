After a four-month hiatus, Roman Reigns was back on his show, WWE Smackdown, this week amid huge cheers from the audience. Turning into a full-fledged babyface in more than four years, he single-handedly was able to take out the new version of The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa to send a message that The Original Tribal Chief is back in business.

In the main event segment of WWE Smackdown, Tama Tonga told Solo Sikoa that Roman Reigns wasn’t still there on the show. Solo told him to not worry as Roman would be there. Shortly after that, Solo Sikoa, Tama, and Tonga Loa came out to the ring. Loa was carrying Jacob Fatu’s WWE Tag Team Title who wasn’t there to sell an injury from Summerslam. Solo told the fans to acknowledge him as they chanted “We Want Roman”.

Solo told Roman that he’s The Tribal Chief now and if he wants the Ula Fala back from around her neck, then he can come and take it back. It was then that Roman’s music hit and the fans on WWE Smackdown at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma welcomed him back by chanting OTC.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns unleashed wrath on the Tongans

Tama went after Roman, but Roman took him down. Loa attacked Roman and Roman sent him into the steel ring steps. Roman attacked both of them with steel ring steps before going after Solo Sikoa. After a Superman Punch, Roman was going for the spear, but Solo managed to escape.

Roman picked up the Ula Fala, but the Tongas attacked him from behind, allowing Solo to take it back. Reigns took out the Tongas again. After a spear on Tanga, Roman speared Tama through the barricade. He also assaulted Loa with a Steel Chair to end WWE Smackdown, as Sikoa looked on.

There’re rumors that Roman Reigns coming back on WWE Smackdown to feud with Solo Sikoa will have a slow build so that the two could end up facing each other at Wrestlemania, next year. For the time being, PWInsider has informed that the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida has also been advertising Roman Reigns for an appearance on next week’s WWE Smackdown episode set for Friday, August 16.