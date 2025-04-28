Based on the fallout from the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition of WWE Raw, multiple new segments have been announced for the latest upcoming episode. These segments will gradually build things up for the next premium live event, Backlash, on May 10. Overall, multiple appearances and one matchup have been announced for tonight’s weekly show on Netflix.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to his social media account and announced these for Monday’s show. In a video released last night, Pearce revealed that Pat McAfee has requested special airtime on the show to address being attacked by the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther on last week’s show.

In another major appearance confirmed for WWE Raw, Pearce noted that the “The Trifecta of Terror” (Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker) will appear on the show to possibly reflect on how they’d function from this point, onward.

Seth’s real-life wife, also a Wrestlemania-returnee, Becky Lynch will be in attendance at WWE Raw after attacking Lyra Valkyria, last Monday, thus turning heel. In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. It was after the bout that Becky turned on Valkyria via a brutal attack.

The only announced match for WWE Raw is Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez after the duo had a confrontation, last week. IYO SKY was out for a celebration upon retaining her Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41 when Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez attacked her with Ripley being out to make the save.

Furthermore, Pearce ended the info session that he won’t be on WWE Raw this week due to doctor’s orders, and he will be replaced by Nick Aldis, the Smackdown general manager, “Everyone behave for Nick. That is my order and that is official.”

WWE Raw April 28 episode match card

The April 28 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker to appear

– Pat McAfee to address attack by Gunther

– Becky Lynch to address attack on Lyra Valkyria