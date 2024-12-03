Two of the powerhouses of the WWE Raw women’s division will go up against each other in next week’s episode in a battle that was reserved for the past few months. Rhea Ripley’s issues with The Judgment Day will continue when she takes on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles contest on the December 9 episode.

On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, the team of Liv Morgan and her cohort defeated IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a tag team match. After the match where Rodriguez pinned Sane with a Texana Bomb, Rodriguez continued attacking the two Damage CTRL members.

This led Rhea Ripley to come out and get into a brawl with Rodriguez, who eventually stood tall by tossing Ripley into the corner of the commentary table. The match was announced after this altercation took place on the show ensuing utter chaos. It was also announced that Liv Morgan will put her women’s world title on the line at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 WWE Specials.

WWE Raw: Update From Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament After December 2 Episode

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will also continue on next week’s WWE Raw with a quarterfinal triple threat matchup. The lineup will be Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega next week with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The winner will take on Dakota Kai in the semis as she defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler, this week in the opening triple threat.

An eight-man tag team match is also set for next week’s WWE Raw as the feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament continues. The lineup announced featured Final Testament’s Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and The Miz, with Scarlett in their corner to go up against Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan, with Nikki Cross in the Wyatt Sicks’ corner.

WWE Raw December 9 episode match card

The December 9 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament quarterfinals triple threat: Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega

– Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Dexter Lumis) with Nikki Cross vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & The Miz) with Scarlett in a tag team match