Coming out of a devastating loss at Survivor Series, Liv Morgan will put her women’s world title on the line at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE Specials that’d be waiting for us within two weeks on USA Network/Peacock.

On the December 2 episode of Raw, it was informed that the Women’s World Championship will be on the line at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 special event as the reigning champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against IYO SKY.

Morgan and SKY were opponents for this past Saturday’s women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series WWE premium live event, with Morgan pinned by Rhea Ripley in the match finish. Moving on, the team of Morgan and her cohort defeated IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a tag team match on Raw.

After the match where Rodriguez pinned Sane with a Texana Bomb, Rodriguez continued attacking the two Damage CTRL members. Rhea Ripley then came out and got into a brawl with Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez stood tall after she tossed Ripley into the corner of the commentary table. Morgan vs. SKY at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 was announced before this brawl in a backstage segment.

In the opening contest of WWE Raw November 4 episode, a battle royal went down to determine the new Number-One Contender for the Women’s World Championship where IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Maxxine Durpi, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baslzer, Ivy Nile, Katana Chance, Zelina Vega, Natalya & Lyra Valkyria to win the contest. SKY is thus getting this title match opportunity at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD