Further details on the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship were revealed ahead of this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The full bracket for the tournament to crown the inaugural champion with the mid-card title on the red brand has been disclosed on social media and the first match of the tournament also went down on the latest episode aired on the USA Network.

Going into this week’s edition of WWE Raw, Triple H took to his Twitter handle to post the bracket for the women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament, which kicked off on the show. In the first match, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Katana Chance battled to capture the first spot in the semifinals.

After the conclusion of the triple threat match on WWE Raw, Kai advanced to the next round as she pinned Chance after connecting with a Scorpion Kick. Kai sounded ecstatic with the win as she now waits for her opponent which will be determined through another triple threat match between Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Carter.

The other side of the bracket from the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will see Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and Ivy Nile competing in a triple threat while the remaining bout will feature Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya in another triple threat to determine the other two spots in the semifinals.

WWE Raw: Possible update on culmination of women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament

It isn’t announced when the finals to crown the first-ever champion with the women’s IC Title will take place, but we assume that the historic moment should be in store during the Netflix debut of WWE Raw scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

A similar tournament as a counterpart of WWE Raw is taking place on SmackDown, where the first Women’s United States Champion will be crowned via multiple trolle threats at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. The final opening round three-way match featuring Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez is set to happen this Friday night.

On the flip side, the women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will also proceed on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 9, at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega has officially been added to the match card of the show.