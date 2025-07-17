After a hiatus of almost four months, Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming this past Monday night on Raw on Netflix, sending the fans into a frenzy. It now appears that he will make a couple of consecutive appearances on WWE’s flagship show over the next couple of weeks, which further affirms his involvement for the 2025 edition of SummerSlam premium live event.

Per the current updates from the WWE, Roman Reigns is seemingly booked to appear on the next episodes of Raw on Monday nights. WWE’s official website currently lists him to appear for the July 21 and July 28 editions of Raw. Those respective shows will be held in Houston, Texas, and Detroit, Michigan, at the Toyota Center and Little Caesars Arena.

For the record, Roman Reigns had been away from WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 41, Sunday night on Raw, where Paul Heyman betrayed him and joined with Seth Rollins to form a new faction. The Rollins-Heyman faction now also consists of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, whom the returnee targeted to avenge an earlier beatdown before the hiatus.

Roman Reigns to perform in a big match at WWE Summerslam 2025

SummerSlam plans will now include Roman Reigns via these two upcoming appearances after reports already affirmed that the top WWE Superstar will feature in a mega match at the summer PLE. Speculations were already there regarding him facing Breakker or Reed in a singles contest now that Seth Rollins will be in an extended absence from the ring due to injury.

In the main event of the July 14 episode of Raw, Bron Breakker went through Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in the Gauntlet Match, but lost to CM Punk in the final bout, and he will now face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Summerslam 2025.

After the match, Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed attacked Punk and Jey Uso, which led to Roman Reigns making his much-anticipated return to save Punk. It was clear from the scene that the OTC’s previous story with Punk was also not finished, but these two aren’t on a collision course for the time being.