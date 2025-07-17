As speculation turned out to be true, Roman Reigns made his return to television just before WWE Summerslam 2025 during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. However, his comeback plans were affected by an injury, and the original plans, which had been sketched for a match at the biggest event of the summer, were also rejected due to the injury, as it appears.

One of the biggest discussion points on the road to WWE Summerslam 2025 arose from the last weekend of WWE shows, following an injury to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. Rollins seemed to have buckled his knee upon going for a moonsault, which led to his match with LA Knight coming to a sudden halt, but after the restart, Knight picked up the win.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Spoiler On Roman Reigns’ Match At Summer PLE

WWE Summerslam 2025: Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns originally planned for PLE

Dave Meltzer discussed the injury and its impact on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, including the original plan for Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2025 that he would seemingly be unable to compete in due to the injury. Mentioning Breakker’s promo from this week’s Raw, Meltzer also noted that it was originally planned for Rollins, instead.

“A week ago on Monday, there’s no way this was planned, so that’s the one thing I would say, there’s no way because [Rollins] wouldn’t have done that promo. Very clearly building Roman Reigns and him for the singles match, which was the plan for SummerSlam, and it’s a two-day big SummerSlam and they’re not taking a major player off the board for SummerSlam,” Meltzer revealed his prediction about Rollins missing WWE Summerslam 2025 in a kayfabe angle.

This comes after some have suspected that the injury angle could be a work to cover up bigger plans for Rollins, who currently possesses the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, she still had some knee problems in the past that caused him to vacate the WWE Championship and then almost cost her a spot at WrestleMania 40. These stats only indicate that he will be on the shelf for WWE Summerslam 2025.

No follow-up update is available at this point on Rollins’ injury situation as the full diagnosis is still pending. However, with debate continuing about his injury, the star himself made it clear that he will miss a significant amount of time, and that timespan should include WWE Summerslam 2025, which is barely two weeks away in the calendar.