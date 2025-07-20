En route to the 2025 Summerslam, WWE Raw will deliver yet another stacked edition with multiple big appearances being set for the show. After his dramatic return to the WWE after a gap of four months, Roman Reigns will be onboard to continue building for his match at Summerslam, alongside other top superstars.

In a confirmed segment for the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns will return to Raw on Monday to address his former Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. WWE.com stated the following about what Reigns could potentially have in store: “After Roman Reigns made an explosive return on Raw last Monday, The OTC is set to address his one-time Special Council Paul Heyman,”

This comes after The OTC showed up on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, for the first time since the post-Wrestlemania 41 night, to seek retribution against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in an attempt to save CM Punk from a beatdown by the heel duo.

Speaking of Punk, he ended up becoming the winner in a gauntlet match on the July 14 episode of WWE Raw for a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to become the number-one contender for GUNTHER’s World Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of that title bout, Punk will also be there on tomorrow’s episode to speak up.

Furthermore, Becky Lynch has also been announced to be on WWE Raw in a proposal segment for her Summerslam opponent, Lyra Valkyria. Just 24 hours removed from their Triple Threat match at Evolution, Bayley and Valkyria battled for the challenger’s spot for Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam, with the latter emerging as the winner.

WWE Raw July 21 episode match card

WWE Raw July 21 episode marks the second-last red brand show before the annual Summerslam event in early August. The confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman

– CM Punk will address World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ahead of their SummerSlam match

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will reveal her proposal for Lyra Valkyria before their SummerSlam encounter

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

– The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) in a Number-One Contender’s match for the World Tag Team Championship

– Rusev vs. Sheamus