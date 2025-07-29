Things have changed on WWE Raw in the past few months in the absence of Roman Reigns, with a new dog taking charge of his yard. The headliner segment of WWE’s latest edition of its flagship show on Netflix witnessed pure destruction, and the former Big Dog of the company was on the receiving end of it just days ahead of the annual Summerslam premium live event.

The July 28 episode of WWE Raw came with the main event, where Jey Uso wrestled Bronson Reed. The match expectedly ended without any conclusion after Bron Breakker appeared and speared Jey Uso to cause the disqualification. Roman Reigns was out to make the save for Uso, but he was also taken out by Breakker.

The dogs were barking loudly on WWE Raw, this week as Breakker was clear in sending a message to the OG Bloodline members ahead of their tag team match at SummerSlam this Saturday. Initially, Reigns got the upper hand on Reed, but Breakker appeared to be the difference-maker, as he laid out Reigns with a spear on the outside.

Nikki Bella Reveals Trish Stratus-Like Motivation Behind 2025 WWE Return

WWE Raw: Bron Breakker decimated Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

That allowed Reed and Breakker to take out Jey with a spear and a tsunami. Reigns then also digested a tsunami from Reed. The assault continued until Breakker speared both Uso and Reigns away on the outside through the barricade. Reed added further insult to injury by taking Reigns’ sneaker off his feet, claiming those were in his possession now. Along with Heyman, the two heels ended WWE Raw by standing tall.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Change In Headliner Match Of Night One At PLE

Roman Reigns had been away from television since the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of WWE Raw, the night after Paul Heyman betrayed him and joined with Seth Rollins to form a new faction. The Rollins-Heyman faction later included Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, whom the returnee targeted to avenge an earlier beatdown before the hiatus to start the Summerslam storyline.

Later, Roman expressed his will to team up with his former Bloodline mate Jey Uso in a tag match at WWE Summerslam 2025 against Reed and Breakker. Uso was all in about facing “The Bron Brons,” at the biggest event of the summer, and the match was made official last week.