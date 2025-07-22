Ahead of their rumored pair-up at Summerslam, Roman Reigns is back on the same page with Jey Uso on WWE Raw while fighting off the top heels of the roster. The OTC also addressed Paul Heyman in a segment about turning on him at Wrestlemania 41 Night Two, which also ruined the original Bloodline storyline.

In the main event segment of WWE Raw July 21 episode, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed came out to speak their mind. Heyman called Breakker and Reed the future of the industry, after which Roman Reigns came out and received large “OTC” chants from the audience.

Since Seth Rollins is going to be out of action for a long time on WWE Raw due to injury, Heyman wanted the leadership void to be filled with Roman Reigns, proclaiming that he still loves The OTC. In response, Roman took the mic away from Heyman and said that he isn’t a Wise Man anymore, but just a dumba**.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns reveals name who ruined The Bloodline

Roman said Heyman tried to take the credit for the force behind The Tribal Chief, but he’s still The Tribal Chief, as the fans still acknowledge him. Roman also claimed his Tribal Chief character to be the greatest champion of all time and retained the title due to his Bloodline, while Heyman is the one who ruined things for the Bloodline.

Breakker backfired by saying that he holds value in this place, while Roman has become worthless in comparison to what he used to be five years ago. He claimed himself to be The Big Dog, the top dog, the future of WWE, the man around on WWE Raw. Roman eventually hit Breakker with a Superman Punch and then attacked Bronson.

Bron hit Roman back with a Spear from behind as a two-on-one attack started. Reed was about to hit the Tsunami Splash on Roman, which led to Jey Uso making the save. After a pair of superkicks, Jey teamed up with Roman to clean house. Roman and Jey hit a double spear on Bronson and Bron to end this week’s WWE Raw. Roman’s Summerslam match is yet to be officially confirmed by the WWE.