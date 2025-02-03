En route to this week’s WWE Raw, the dust has just started to settle in from the biggest start-studded night that Royal Rumble 2025 was promoted to be. With WWE crowning Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair as the respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match winners, the road to Wrestlemania 41 has begun and they will be there on the show.

While any official announcement is yet to arrive from WWE’s part regarding WWE Raw, the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce has announced the winners of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will be on Monday’s show.

Taking to his official X/Twitter account, Pearce posted a video, last night to reveal that in addition to appearances by Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will also be underway on the show. Specific match-ups in this regard or what the Rumble winners would be doing on WWE Raw, have not been announced by Pearce.

“Congratulations to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, your 2025 winners of the Royal Rumble, punching their ticket to the main event at WrestleMania and I can confirm that both will be live tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw from Cleveland. Plus, we’re less than a month from the Elimination Chamber. Let the qualifying matches begin,” the WWE Raw general manager stated.

Time will tell whether the main events of Wrestlemania 41 will get confirmed on WWE Raw. For the time being, Jey has to choose between, Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will have to choose from Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Raw February 3 episode match card

The February 3 episode of WWE Raw, the post-Royal Rumble edition and the first one to begin the builds toward Elimination Chamber 2025 will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. No particular matches or segments for the show have been announced except for the following,

– 2025 women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to appear

– 2025 men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso to appear

– WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to begin