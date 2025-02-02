Termed as the biggest shocker in history, Jey Uso pulled off a huge win at Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup to solidify a title match at Wrestlemania 41. WWE brought their A-Game to the Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis for the first premium live event of the year and Uso’s win did end up surprising the WWE fanbase.

The Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match was touted to be the biggest match of its kind that the company has ever produced given the star-studded field it had. Going into the show, WWE already announced future Hall of Famers who previously made history by punching their ticket to WrestleMania 41 by clinching Rumble wins.

After Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match to kick off the event, fans were eager to see who makes history in the men’s Rumble and Jey turned out to be the one. As such, he lived up to the ‘Main Event’ shtick and also decided to go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 41 held by Gunther.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: List Of Surprise Entrants From Men’s Rumble Match

Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 entrants’ list:

Rey Mysterio

Penta

Chad Gable

Carmelo Hayes

Santos Escobar

Otis

Bron Breakker

iShowSpeed

Sheamus

Jimmy Uso

Andrade

Jacob Fatu

Ludwig Kaiser

The Miz

Joe Hendry

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Finn Balor

Shinsuke Nakamura

Jey Uso (Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 winner)

AJ Styles

Braun Strowman

John Cena

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn

Damian Priest

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 elimination sequences:

Carmelo Hayes (eliminated by Bron Breakker)

Santos Escobar (eliminated by Bron Breakker)

Otis (eliminated by Bron Breakker & iShowSpeed)

iShowSpeed (eliminated by Bron Breakker & Otis)

Chad Gable (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)

Rey Mysterio (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)

Andrade (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)

Ludwig Kaiser (eliminated by Penta)

The Miz (eliminated by Roman Reigns)

Sheamus (eliminated by Roman Reigns)

Joe Hendry (eliminated by Roman Reigns)

Bron Breakker (eliminated by Roman Reigns)

Jimmy Uso (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)

Penta (eliminated by Finn Balor)

Shinsuke Nakamura (eliminated by Jey Uso)

Jacob Fatu (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

Braun Strowman (eliminated by John Cena)

Finn Balor (eliminated by John Cena)

Dominik Mysterio (eliminated by Damian Priest)

Sami Zayn (eliminated by Jimmy Uso & AJ Styles)

Drew McIntyre (eliminated by Damian Priest)

Damian Priest (eliminated by LA Knight)

LA Knight (eliminated by AJ Styles)

AJ Styles (eliminated by Logan Paul)

Seth Rollins (eliminated by CM Punk)

Roman Reigns (eliminated by CM Punk)

CM Punk (eliminated by Logan Paul)

Logan Paul (eliminated by John Cena)

John Cena (eliminated by Jey Uso)

The final sequence of the Royal Rumble 2025 match saw Cena clotheslining Logan Paul over the top rope and squaring off with Jey. After a back-and-forth between the two, they ended up on the apron. Jey escaped an AA attempt and pushed Cena off the apron to win the match and confirm his spot at Wrestlemania 41.