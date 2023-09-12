SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Raw September 11 Episode Officially Ends Vince McMahon Era

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM

WWE Raw September 11 Episode Officially Ends Vince McMahon Era

Starting from today morning Vince McMahon won’t no longer be in place of solely running things on WWE Raw or Smackdown. Following Wrestlemania 39 in April, WWE shares were sold to UFC parent company Endeavor and the deal becomes effective from this week onward which no more keeps Vince in the position of biggest company possessor in professional wrestling.

From that perspective, the September 11 episode of WWE Raw was historic since it officially marked the end of the Vince McMahon era in sports entertainment which lasted for more than four decades. Vince has been the majority owner of WWE since he purchased the WWWF from his Dad in 1982.

From just being a US-based wrestling company, he worked hard to make it a global wrestling empire which solidified Vince’s legacy. Shows like WWE Raw and Smackdown also arrived on the scene in the ’90s and in the early 2000s to spread WWE programming throughout the world. With Vince in charge and stars like The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold, John Cena, Triple H and more performing under him, WWE became one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria, Six-Man Tag Team Match And More Added To September 12 Episode

WWE Raw/Smackdown will now be under a company banner named TKO

To date, Vince McMahon used to be the sole owner of the WWE. But from today, WWE will merge with the UFC under the Endeavor banner. The WWE was sold to the media juggernaut for a whopping amount of $9 billion in April. Now, WWE and UFC have become TKO, a new live entertainment company that will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

While Vince McMahon will still be involved in the new business and will serve as TKO’s Executive Chairman, his sole ownership in a pro wrestling company has already come to an end. He will therefore no longer have the last say on WWE Raw/Smackdown programming unless the newly formed board agrees. With that, the McMahon-era has officially come to an end in the WWE.

Vince was briefly gone from the WWE, last summer but earlier this year, he barged into the board of directors and took back control just to sell the company. Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Nia Jax was one of the first signings that he made after his return and incidentally Jax also returned during last night’s episode of WWE Raw.

Tagged:

Endeavor

UFC

Vince McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

Sep 16, 2023, 2:16 PM

WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match And More Set For September 22 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match And More Set For September 22 Episode

Sep 16, 2023, 2:05 PM

WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition
WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

Sep 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns
The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns

Sep 16, 2023, 1:50 PM

WWE Smackdown: John Cena Aligns With AJ Styles On September 15 Episode
WWE Smackdown: John Cena Aligns With AJ Styles On September 15 Episode

Sep 16, 2023, 11:15 AM

WWE Smackdown: The Rock’s Return Causes Massive Changes To September 15 Episode
WWE Smackdown: The Rock’s Return Causes Massive Changes To September 15 Episode

Sep 16, 2023, 11:10 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links