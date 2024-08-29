For the first time, the longest-running weekly episodic TV show in professional wrestling, WWE Raw is coming to Saudi Arabia, later this year. The announcement was made through a press release from the Saudi official Turki Alalshikh as he was hyping up things for the Riyadh season.

It was mentioned in the statement that the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event and an episode of WWE Raw will be included in the Riyadh season. The press release also states that the shows will happen on back-to-back days, meaning that the flagship show of the WWE will be taped on Sunday, November 3 before airing on Monday, November 4.

“The WWE Crown Jewel & WWE Raw show, set to take place over two consecutive days, this event will be one of the global events hosted by Riyadh Season this year, carrying on its annual tradition featuring a stronger lineup of wrestlers within the most powerful, comprehensive, and diverse entertainment season in the world,” the press release noted.

WWE Raw to offer a taped episode from Saudi Arabia on November 4

Reports already surfaced mentioning how plans were in the pipeline to air a taped episode of WWE Raw for the post-Crown Jewel edition from Saudi Arabia so that the superstars don’t have to be in a hurry to return to the United States for another taping. The confirmed November 4 episode of the red brand will also begin the builds for Survivor Series WWE PLE, which takes place from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30.

The upcoming taped episode of WWE Raw will be the latest inclusion to Saudi Arabia and WWE’s controversial business partnership that began in 2018. It offers Saudi Arabia hosting two WWE PLEs, per year. Previously, a SmackDown episode was held in Saudi Arabia before King & Queen of the Ring this May.

In more news from WWE Raw, a new commentary team takes over the show starting this Monday night. ESPN/ABC announcer Joe Tessitore will make his WWE play-by-play debut on the September 2 episode. Sports Business Journal has further confirmed that Wade Barrett will be Tessitore’s broadcast partner while Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be calling things on Smackdown when the show returns to USA Network starting on Friday, September 13.