Despite her absence from the circuit for almost a decade, there’s no denying that AJ Lee still influencing female talents through her short tenure in the WWE. Her wrestling career in the company barely lasted for five years before injury reasons forced her to announce a retirement. 10 years later, chances are still there regarding a comeback as WWE seems pretty positive about it.

Ever since her husband CM Punk’s return to WWE went down, last year, AJ Lee’s name has also been a matter of discussion among the fans for a possible return. As such, the matter was further discussed on the latest live Q&A on Backstage Pass with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes where the sources were asked about WWE’s current stance on the return.

WWE will act positively if AJ Lee wants to make a return

In response, it was revealed that AJ Lee’s return to the company fully depends on what she and her husband think about it. It was further noted that WWE is fully supportive of the idea and in case she reaches out and says, “I’m in,” WWE would immediately agree to the proposal without any hesitation,

“It is a question I get quite a bit. As far as I know, WWE is totally on board for it. They would welcome it. She picks up the phone and she says, ‘I’m in.’ They’re going to say, ‘Yes. What took so long?’ I would say the only two people that probably know that answer are AJ Lee and CM Punk and whatever that answer may be is up to them. So we’ll see.”

AJ Lee has been out of the wrestling sight since her retirement in March 2015. Reflecting on the source as well as fans, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff also believes that the door is still wide open for her return. Speaking on a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff previously mentioned how there would be a great story to tell alongside CM Punk.

Since leaving WWE, AJ Lee has worked on comic books and wrote a memoir, Crazy Is My Superpower, which is being adapted for A&E. Her real-life story will be converted into a televised in a biographical manner that should be similar to that of multiple top WWE Superstars in recent times such as Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and more.