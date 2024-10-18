Judgment Day has been a regular feature on WWE Raw programming since the stable’s inception on the scene in 2022. Introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, the group initially featured Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. But after Edge was kicked out of the group, it was re-filled by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

Further changes were observed to the faction with Ripley and Priest being ousted from it earlier this year on WWE Raw after Dominik and Balor respectively betraying Ripley and Priest at Summerslam. The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was included in the fray with Carlito and Judgment Day already joining in.

Now that Raquel Rodriguez has appeared to be an ally for Morgan and Dominik, she will also be going to be in the Judgment Day to make things overcrowded for the faction. Thus, reports now affirm that there could be some sort of regrouping to be made on WWE Raw with Carlito possibly getting trimmed from the heel group.

WWE Raw: Carlito’s singles push could be linked to Raquel Rodriguez

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that WWE has been discussing the possibility of removing Carlito from the Judgment Day faction. Joey Votes shared that there have been talks of transitioning Carlito back into a singles competitor where a singles push could be waiting for him on WWE Raw.

WrestleVotes added that the recent addition of Raquel Rodriguez to Judgment Day makes the group feel overcrowded. Carlito is the only not-fitting “cool” guy of the group who is also interested in Raquel as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. Hence, it would be adjacent to the storyline if he steps out of line. Besides, Raquel also never admitted to being a part of The Judgment Day, yet.

“With the addition of Raquel Rodriguez to the Judgment Day, it started to get a little bit bloated…” the source noted on possible changes coming on WWE Raw for Judgment Day. “So I think you’re going to see Carlito here in the next couple of weeks, sort of give the Judgment Day a reason to want to excommunicate him from the group. And I think he deserves a singles run.”