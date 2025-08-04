WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night One & Two went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history and the 38th annual edition, which had tons of surprises, marking it the biggest one in the history of Summerslam. Plus, it also hosted the biggest capacity crowd across both nights, as touted by Stephanie McMahon on Night Two.

Heading into WWE Summerslam 2025, questions mounted over the legitimacy of the knee injury sustained by Seth Rollins at the Saturday Night’s Main Event USA Network Specials. Eventually, that injury turned out to be a work as he dropped his crutches and cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk during night one of the WWE premium live event. However, WWE is still dealing with an injury, coming out of the PLE.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Update On New WWE Champion’s Post-PLE Schedule

Reports from Fightful and Wrestling Observer Radio have provided updates following WWE Summerslam 2025 regarding injuries, noting that Rollins’ successful cash-in had been planned since before WWE SNME on July 12. While Rollins’ injury all along was fake, his ally, Bron Breakker, likely has sustained a legitimate injury at the biggest summer PLE.

Bron Breakker legitimately injured at WWE Summerslam 2025

“Bron Breaker got hurt. I don’t know the severity yet,” said Dave Meltzer on The Observer in a follow-up update on WWE Summerslam 2025 “… He was limping really bad going to the back, and it was taped up a lot. And my presumption was that they were going to join in on killing Punk. They just let Rollins do it. He came out, he could walk on it, but it’s not like he ran in or anything like that or got involved in that finish.”

Following the opening tag team bout of WWE Summerslam 2025 against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, fans at MetLife Stadium spotted Bron Breakker limping to the backstage area with the help of a WWE official. Breakker was later back in the ring, reappearing in the post-celebration of Rollins’ MITB cash-in in the main event segment, but his right leg was heavily taped up.

Night One of WWE Summerslam 2025 saw Gunther face CM Punk in the main event, in which Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship only for Seth Rollins to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Punk to become the new champion. We now expect fallout from this title change on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.