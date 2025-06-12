The wait for having Goldberg back on television is perhaps over as the latest updates claim that he’s going to show up on WWE Raw, next week. With Gunther becoming the new world champion, this past Monday night, the returning legend could be back on the title hunt in what should possibly mark his retirement match.

According to BodySlam.net’s Viper, “Goldberg is reportedly planned to return next week on Monday Night Raw,” just days after GUNTHER recaptured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso on WWE Raw.

This return of Goldberg has been a long-time-coming for the fans who have been waiting for a potential confrontation moment with Gunther since last year’s fall after the duo had a brief staredown at Bad Blood PLE. Hence, there’s been speculation that Goldberg’s retirement match would involve The Ring General, and it finally seems that the match setup would commence on WWE Raw.

Goldberg’s return comes in light of Gunther’s comments on the WWE Raw recap show with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. The new champion said that he wasn’t surprised by the win over Uso, unlike most of the fans who were rooting for the latter. He criticized those who thought Rollins would cash in his MITB contract or that Goldberg would return to target him,

“You said caught everybody by surprise, I don’t know what’s surprising about this. I guess going in, it got perceived as a little like of a nothing match, just a Mania rematch, and everybody was speculating like Seth Rollins is gonna do something with his briefcase, Goldberg is gonna show up to finally kick my a**.”

If Goldberg does return on WWE Raw then it’s likely that his retirement match is approaching, fast. While Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia remains a valid option for his final match in the WWE, the popular belief is that the send-off match would occur at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Raw June 16 episode match card

The June 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the two matches scheduled for the night given below,

– King of the Ring first round: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent

– Queen of the Ring first round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appears

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to return (unconfirmed)