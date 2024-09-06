One of the mainstay female talents of WWE Raw, Natalya Neidhart has been absent on television over the past few months amid negotiations for her contract with the company. Now that WWE is heading to her home turf, next week, it appears that she will be back onboard which will mark the first appearance under her newly signed deal with the company.

During a segment on the September 2nd episode of WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria asked if they were heading to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, next week, which many took as a subtle hint at Natalya’s return about which the fans have long been airing.

This segment was further supported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, who confirmed that Natalya signed a new contract with the WWE, some time ago and was thereafter given a break. Meltzer then noted that Calgary would be an ideal location for her reintroduction to WWE Raw programming.

A discussion on The Observer regarding the return of the former Divas Champion on WWE Raw goes as follows,

Bryan Alvarez: “So they did a segment where Lyra says, ‘so, we’re in Calgary next week, right?’ I guess Nattie is coming back.”

Dave Meltzer: “That’s how I read it. Yep, she signed a new contract a long time ago and she was given some time off, I guess. Perfect spot to re-introduce her.”

While Natalya’s appearance is yet to be confirmed, the presence of her uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has been announced from the Hart Country on WWE Raw. This coming episode is also being dubbed as the season premiere of the show.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

WWE Raw September 9 episode is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode is given below,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear