It’s been more than a year that Brock Lesnar has been spotted on WWE programming and chances are less that he’ll soon be resurfacing on TV. However, if his current physical state is any indication then the super athlete will perhaps be onboard for a WWE return on short notice if the company needs him for the upcoming Wrestlemania season.

Away from the WWE, Brock Lesnar is enjoying his life on his farm. Most recently, he was snapped while attending a Ward Davis concert in Canada a few days ago and he was looking absolutely in a ripped physique, despite WWE not needing him for over a year now.

Ward Davis wrote the following about meeting the WWE & UFC Legend:

“Dude I get to meet some cool a$$ people. Brock Lesnar came out to the show last night. He broke four of my ribs when he put his arm around me for this picture.”

Recent photo of Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/AmJuwJEpAP — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) November 10, 2024

Brock Lesnar isn’t involved in any conversation for a WWE return

While WWE Universe is anticipating Brock Lesnar’s return to the scene, no positive update is available regarding the comeback. Recently, PWInsider reported that WWE has not had any talks with the multi-time WWE Champion. Their sources also indicated that Lesnar isn’t being considered for any upcoming storylines. As such, any mentions of him during commentary on TV are just meant to enhance current storylines.

The report was a follow-up to an aftermath on the October 14 episode of WWE Raw where the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins indirectly mentioned Brock Lesnar. In a promo, Cody said the following to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther,

“I defeated the most dominating champion in company history… and Gunther, I have already slain a frightening Beast.”

Then Seth stated the following to the Raw General Manager Adam Pearce backstage,

“So let me remind you – I’ve slayed Beasts, conquered Kings, and you know what sounds nice? Hunting monsters. I need this fight.”

Fightful later added that there haven’t been any creative ideas pitched for Brock Lesnar in months, with one source suggesting it’s unlikely he’ll return while the feds are investigating the Vince McMahon allegations.