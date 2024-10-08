A second episode of WWE Raw was taped this week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri that will be aired on October 14. WWE Superstars will be touring overseas in the United Kingdom, next week which led to the dual taping of the show, last night.

Courtesy of PWInsider, the spoilers for the coming episode of WWE Raw have been given below,

– Rhea Ripley returned on WWE Raw and called out Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton came out instead and said that she had a message from Nia Jax. Before she could say it, Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan and Rodriguez from behind. Both Ripley and Stratton were downed by them.

– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

– The War Raiders (The Viking Raiders got back their names from NXT) defeated Alpha Academy in their returning match on WWE Raw

– R-Truth defeated The Miz after Karrion Kross and the rest of The Final Testament came out to distract. After the match, the heel group tossed R-Truth back into the ring so that Miz could attack him.

– Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston

– In the main event of WWE Raw, Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a no-contest after WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax interfered.

Crown Jewel 2024: Two Matches Officially Announced For Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

Official segments announced for WWE Raw October 14 episode

Two matches are currently being advertised for next week’s WWE Raw episode. In the first announcement, a pair of former Intercontinental Champions will go head-to-head next week as Bron Breakker faces Kofi Kingston. This announcement came after Breakker attacked Kingston, Xavier Woods, and current IC Champion Jey Uso, last night after Uso’s successful title defense against Woods.

The other confirmed segment for next week’s WWE Raw is the Women’s Tag Team Championship match where Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will defend their Tag Titles against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL. The announcement came after the latter duo issued a challenge to the champions, last week.