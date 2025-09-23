Slowly but steadily, Rusev has headed back to the championship picture on WWE Raw as he’s scheduled for a title match next week. Upon coming up victorious in the feud against former world champion Sheamus, Rusev would now be gunning for the Intercontinental Championship, held by Dominik Mysterio.

On the September 22 episode of WWE Raw from Evansville, Rusev defeated one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, JD McDonagh, via submission. Dominik Mysterio stood on the apron, having a fearsome look in his eyes as Rusev had the Accolade locked in on JD.

Dirty Dom just continued looking toward the ring, and he refused to step in even after the match was over. This led Finn Balor, Dom’s Judgment Day cohort, to come running out to break the submission hold and attack Rusev. Finn wasn’t happy with Dom. Also, this led to the announcement of Dom vs. Rusev for the IC title on next week’s WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Ex-Women’s Champions Brutally Attacked On September 22 Episode

Also on last night’s show on Netflix, Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles contest, with Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez respectively standing in the match participants’ corners. Valkyria neutralized Rodriguez by sending her into the ring post.

Bayley became enraged with this as she landed a Bayley-To-Belly on Perez, followed by the Rose Plant for the win. After the match, Lyra hugged Bayley, but Bayley was snapped as she shoved Lyra into the mat. Later, it was announced that the former WWE women’s champion, Bayley, will face Rodriguez next week on WWE Raw.

NXT No Mercy 2025 Dubbed As WrestleMania In Miami By WWE NXT Superstar

A rematch from Wrestlepalooza will also be in-store when the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed takes on The Usos, this time in a tornado tag team match. On last night’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated LA Knight. Breakker and Reed tried to interfere in this match, but LA took them out. Jey used this distraction to defeat Knight. While Jimmy saved LA from The Vision, afterward, Jey stayed away, teasing a heel-turn.

WWE Raw September 29 episode match card

WWE Raw September 29 episode takes place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the stacked match card for the show goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against Rusev

– Tornado tag team match: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez