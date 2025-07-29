A new set of announcements came about the WWE Summerslam 2025 match card on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. In those new confirmations, WWE wanted to bring finishing touches on this weekend’s PLE card by adding a new stipulation and revealing the placement of the TLC match over the tag titles that was originally declared on SmackDown.

To the surprise of many, Karrion Kross is getting yet another chance at a premium live event, this time at WWE Summerslam 2025. The Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross singles bout announced for night one of the show on Saturday now also has a stipulation where Zayn must say “Kross told the truth” if he loses. On the contrary, Kross will have to say “I was wrong” about Zayn if Zayn wins.

The six-pack TLC Tag Team Title match has been confirmed to take place on WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two, which is on Sunday, meaning that several gimmick matches will go down on that night. The Sunday Night card already has a street fight, a steel cage match, a no disqualification or count-out match, alongside a triple threat contest.

Also, if there’s an opening on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 card, The Miz would like to capitalize on it and get himself inserted into it. This comes after Drew McIntyre expressed his uncertainty about making it to the PLE upon getting stranded at a remote location in Europe.

In an update, The Miz cut an Instagram promo saying that he wants to team up with Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam 2025 if McIntyre can’t make it to the show. McIntyre & Paul are still scheduled to face Randy Orton & Jelly Roll on night one this Saturday. Per social media, McIntyre is still stuck in the United Kingdom due to passport issues, and he might not be able to make it. There has been no official update on whether WWE is considering replacing McIntyre with Miz.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)