Within just five days, WWE Summerslam will occur, live from New Jersey, with the biggest-ever edition as it follows the trend of Wrestlemania that’s being spread across two nights. The announced match card is loaded with multiple heavy names, and it certainly features Becky Lynch on it as she’s one of the marquee superstars from the active WWE roster.

Heading into WWE Summerslam, Becky Lynch is admittedly surprised by the fact that it’s been a long time since she made her last appearance at the biggest event of the summer. Over the past few years, she had performed in numerous matches in this particular show and experienced some of the biggest moments of her career.

This also included the first-time heel-turn in her WWE career and the second-time heel-turn upon her return to the company in 2021 following the birth of her daughter. While speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, the multi-time women’s champion spoke about her history at the WWE SummerSlam and declared the importance of this Premium Live Event.

“It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds,” Becky Lynch spoke up about career transitions at WWE Summerslam.

“And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam.”

Becky Lynch has an illustrious history at WWE Summerslam

Becky Lynch competed in her first PLE match at WWE Summerslam 2016. In 2018, she turned heel on Charlotte Flair en route to go to the top with the “THE MAN” moniker. In 2021, she had an earth-shattering comeback on this show. In her last appearance in 2022, she tangled with Bianca Belair in an attempt to win the Raw Women’s Title.

As announced earlier, the Women’s Intercontinental Title will be on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2025 edition with Becky Lynch defending the belt against Lyra Valkyria. Last week, the contest received new stipulations which state that Valkyria will never challenge for the title again as long as Lynch holds the belt if she loses to Becky at the summer PLE. Valkyria agreed to the proposition, adding that it would be a no-count-out, no-DQ matchup.