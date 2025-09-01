No one perhaps knows better how to balance her professional and personal life than Brie Bella, who’s become an entrepreneur, alongside her popular twin sister, Nikki Bella. Long retired from the professional wrestling circuit, the two sisters have built an empire on their own, dealing with outside business ventures, podcasts, and reality television shows over the past several years.

It was all the way back in 2016 when Brie Bella officially retired from in-ring competition after Wrestlemania 32. But she found her way back to one-off matches until 2019, after which she has undoubtedly taken on more responsibility both as an entertainer and a mother throughout the last seven years.

Brie Bella didn’t want to lose life momentum for motherhood

While success did follow the former Divas Champion, it was admittedly difficult for her to balance work and home life. The stress became even bigger since she had been in the public eye, especially through a reality TV show dedicated to her life. Brie Bella’s patience was further tested with growing social media presence and podcasting while raising her two children.

“I wanted to be an excellent mother and a wife, but I didn’t want to lose my momentum in the game, but I did,” admitted Brie Bella in a recent edition of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast with Nikki being her co-host.

“My 30s were definitely figuring out more identity, but towards the end of my 30s, I feel like I started to do this shift into my soft girl era … everyone always kind of saw what I loved which was nature being in a more slow paced life. But I feel like maybe in the last year you guys have visually really seen the shift.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

A pioneer in women’s professional wrestling, Brie Bella has admittedly been content in her personal life, but she can simply “never say never” when it comes to a return to the squared circle. This especially occurred given the fact that her twin sister, Nikki Bella, hit the road in 2025 for a full-fledged stint with the WWE.

Signing up with the WWE under the developmental territory in Florida in 2007, Brie Bella raised her stock to become a legend. She is a one-time WWE Divas Champion, while she and Nikki were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as The Bella Twins.