Increasing popularity led WWE Raw Superstar Karrion Kross to perform in her first solo match at the annual Summerslam premium live event last weekend. While many assumed this was an indication that his time with the WWE would be extended in due course, there’s no bright news on this context as he’d no longer be under WWE contract after a couple of days alongside his wife & on-screen valet, Scarlett.

A major update has emerged on the contract status of WWE Raw roster members Karrion Kross and Scarlett, which only offers negativity. According to the latest report offered from Fightful Select, a WWE higher-up has stated that the duo’s contracts will expire this coming weekend, and no new deal has been offered to them.

Reason WWE Raw Couple “Stayed Away From Kissing On Camera”

Scarlett and Karrion Kross weren’t present backstage on WWE Raw

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether WWE plans to let the contracts quietly expire and then potentially re-engage in negotiations at a later date. Adding another layer to the situation, the report noted that the couple has not been informed that their contracts would be allowed to lapse. Meanwhile, they weren’t present backstage on this past episode of WWE Raw following Summerslam.

This news aligns with a previous report from a few weeks ago, where Kross himself admitted to people in the industry that his contract was set to expire in August. Even though he and Scarlett had become a regular feature on WWE Raw through their feud with Sami Zayn. Kross then lost to Sami Zayn on Night One of SummerSlam 2025.

“It Was The Hottest Segment,” WWE’s Liv Morgan On Kissing Dominik At Netflix Tudum 2025

Then, during the Summerslam Night Two post-show, fans chanted “We Want Kross” while Triple H was in attendance. HHH replied and downplayed Kross’ popularity by saying, “You’ve got him. You want Brock? You’ve got him.”

As stated above, Kross and Scarlett have been featured in a prominent storyline on WWE Raw, leading to the build to the SummerSlam main card by pushing Sami Zayn to the limit in making the right choices in his career. Zayn ultimately got his revenge at Summerslam, but retired wrestling personality Matt Morgan posted a tweet, vouching for Kross’ win, instead.

“I say this as a huge Sammy Fan. I don’t understand how #WWE continues to beat THE SELF MADE MAN, @realKILLERkross! You can hear it when the most beloved babyface in the company pinned him! The fans were not feeling it. No disrespect to Sammy.”