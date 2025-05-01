Zelina Vega has just picked up the first-ever singles championship of her career amid her ongoing WWE Smackdown run which amazed a lot of people. Proving all the haters wrong on social media and the WWE universe, the determined talent to become a bonafide wrestler has witnessed success in her mission and she’s now promising to be a fighting champion, as well.

Speaking to Adam Barnard of Screen Rant, the WWE Smackdown Superstar also made it clear who she wants to face first. In the interview, Vegas admitted that she wants to give a shot to DAMAGE CTRL member Dakota Kai,

“Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

While Vega is on WWE Smackdown, Kai has been assigned to Monday Night Raw. But being WWE colleagues is not their only identity as they are real-life friends, behind the scenes as they also co-host a weekly podcast together, which has become a favorite among fans, especially having interest in gaming and anime genre. So it comes as a no-brainer that Vega would want to volunteer Kai a championship opportunity.

WWE Smackdown: Dakota Kai not available for a championship match opportunity

While Vega’s win puts her at the top of the WWE Smackdown women’s division, a potential matchup with Kai will also open the door for a crossover match with the Raw brand. However, there’s no update on whether WWE is interested in this match in the first place, with Kai being absent from WWE TV for the entire Wrestlemania 41 season.

Kai hasn’t wrestled on TV since March 17 where she picked up a win over Ivy Nile on Monday Night Raw. Fans started speculating about her absence, predicting that she could be dealing with an injury. However, she recently cleared the air on social media, updating that she’s not hurt: “I miss wrestling and I miss you guys. Not hurt btw!”

In the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion. This marked Vega’s first solo title win in WWE, considering her previous tag team title run with Carmella.