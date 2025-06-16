Amid speculations of multiple returns happening on the latest episode of WWE Raw, two more names have officially been added to the card. The general manager of the show, Adam Pearce, has announced these new additions to the lineup for tonight’s episode on social media with the note that he’s on vacation and would be replaced by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

One half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, will go up against Kairi Sane on WWE Raw. This match comes after a fatal-4-way Queen of the Ring qualifier last week that was won by Roxanne Perez. Both these women, alongside Rhea Ripley, came up short in this match. Previously, Sane defeated Morgan soon after her comeback to the WWE from a short movie-filming hiatus.

Appearing on WWE Raw, Morgan will also address her attack on Nikki Bella from last week. The WWE Hall of Famer was back on board while promoting the all-women WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event when Morgan confronted her in the ring. Taking offense that Nikki never mentioned her in the locker room rundown, Morgan hit Bella with an ObLIVion to end the segment.

Bayley also returned to WWE Raw, last week, ending a hiatus that started on the night of Wrestlemania Saturday. She was written off WWE storylines after being attacked backstage by a mystery assailant (later revealed to be Becky Lynch), which also caused her to miss WrestleMania. Coming back, Bayley targeted Lynch, the now-Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

“Following her attack on the Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Liv Morgan will both address her actions and be in action. It’s Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane one-on-one Monday night,” the WWE Raw GM said in a video posted on her X/Twitter handle.

“Bayley is back. Why’d she jump on The Man Becky Lynch last week? Tune in Monday night to find out.”

First-round matches for King and Queen of the Ring tournament will continue on WWE Raw, this week. Nikki Bella has affirmed her presence on the show on social media. Plus, a massive return is reportedly set for the show, eyeing a retirement match set for next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Raw June 16 episode match card

The June 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the two matches scheduled for the night given below,

– King of the Ring first round: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent

– Queen of the Ring first round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appears

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

– Bayley to appear

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to return (unconfirmed)