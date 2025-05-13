The unlikely tag team of former NXT Women’s Champions, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, has been functioning as a team on WWE Raw. Starting from the post-Wrestlemania episode, they have constantly been appearing on the flagship show, functioning as a unit that is no longer intact after what transpired on the latest episode of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix.

On the May 12 episode of WWE Raw from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Women’s World Champion IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez & Giulia in the main event tag team match. This also marked Ripley’s return to in-ring action since Wrestlemania 41 and after an absence of a week following her visit to home-country of Australia.

SKY received a hot tag during the match on WWE Raw and hit Giulia with a missile dropkick. All four participants traded moves until SKY hit a moonsault, but Perez broke up the pin attempt. Ripley further hoisted SKY for a dropkick to take out Giulia. SKY then took out Perez with a springboard dropkick.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley coming after IYO SKY’s Women’s World title

In a counter, Giulia tripped Ripley off the apron before hitting SKY with an avalanche butterfly suplex and a brainbuster, but Ripley broke up the pin attempt. In the finishing sequence, Ripley pushed SKY out of the way as Perez hit a flying crossbody, and wiped out Giulia by accident. Ripley then hit Giulia with a Rip-tide, as SKY held down Perez to secure the pinfall win on WWE Raw.

SKY and Ripley posed together in the ring with the referee hoisting their hands. Ripley then gave a look at the women’s title belt, and the two also shared a staredown, suggesting that a future women’s world title match between the two could be coming. As for Giulia and Perez, the former later suggested in a backstage segment on WWE Raw that “there is no we” to indicate that they are through for now.

Three women talents of the current NXT roster, namely the former NXT Women’s Champions Giulia and Roxanne Perez, and current NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, have featured on WWE Raw episodes following Wrestlemania 41, raising doubts among the fans about their callups from NXT. However, PWInsider later noted that they are still listed on the NXT roster.