The second match for the upcoming quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event edition on the NBC Network has been announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Following an angle, it was announced that CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will go down in a tag team match on the 2025 Memorial Day weekend show.

The May 12 episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a tribute to Sabu as CM Punk came out and made gestures like the late great Hardcore Legend. Proceeding to the Saturday Nights Main Event angle, Punk called out Paul Heyman and wanted to know why Paul betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.

Heyman, Seth Rollins, & Bron Breakker come out as Seth said that Punk always wanted to be a victim so badly and die a martyr, and now he can arrange that. Seth & Bron eventually attacked Punk, causing a two-on-one scenario which led to Sami Zayn and the World Heavyweight Champion coming out to make the save.

As a result of what went down, WWE later announced that Rollins & Breakker vs. Punk & Zayn will take place at Saturday Nights Main Event on May 24. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul on that night, with the winner of that bout proceeding to defend the title against Gunther on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Qualifiers And World Champion Set For May 19 Episode

Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. His first defense against Seth Rollins ended in a DQ on last week’s Raw via interference from CM Punk in angle which first started the builds for the tag match at Saturday Nights Main Event.

Saturday Nights Main Event May 2025 Match Card

WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27). The card for the first event of the fray goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

– Tag Team Match: CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker