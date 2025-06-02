Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been the two workhorses on WWE Raw since last summer, functioning as a unit. As part of the Judgment Day faction, they ran through the WWE Women’s Division en route to becoming multi-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they have all the right to call themselves the greatest ever to have done it.

WWE Raw Superstar Raquel Rodriguez, currently one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, recently appeared on the Battlegrounds Podcast to promote the Monday Night show, airing on Netflix. During the interview, Rodriguez discussed her current historic championship reign and the importance of her cultural identity.

Addressing how she and tag team partner Liv Morgan made history by becoming four-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions the night after WrestleMania 41 on WWE Raw, she boasted of cementing their legacy as the most decorated women’s tag team in company history as they are the only pair to have captured the belts on four separate occasions.

“It feels so good because it just affirms everything that Liv and myself have been saying this entire time that we are the greatest women’s tag team champions of all time,” the WWE Raw Superstar stated.

“We made history by becoming the first ever three-time tag team champions and then having that little upset at WrestleMania, but getting them right back the night after and becoming the history making, record-breaking four-time women’s tag team champions.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez made history on WWE Raw after Wrestlemania 41

Before a fresh feud between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch picked up, the pair, having the same country of origin, Ireland, teamed up on Wrestlemania Sunday against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, the following night on Raw after Wrestlemania, Morgan & Rodriguez outsmarted the duo to win back the titles.

For Rodriguez, it marked her overall fifth tag team title run in the WWE, the highest by any WWE female Superstar in the tag team division, counting her earlier reign with Aliyah. Just a week after winning the belts for the fourth time, Morgan announced a time-off for a Hollywood project, but she wasn’t stripped of her Women’s Tag Team Championship reign with Rodriguez, given her absence from WWE Raw was for a short timespan.

