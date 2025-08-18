Over the past few hours, Natalya Neidhart was gunning for a championship match on WWE Raw that’s now been granted to her, officially. Just two nights after competing in a cross-promotional event, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion returns on WWE’s flagship show to possibly capture the women’s mid-card title.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced the lineup for Monday’s show, slated for Netflix. In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Pearce revealed that Natalya will challenge Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship in one of the headliners of the show. This comes just two days after she unsuccessfully challenged for the Reina de Reinas Championship at AAA Triplemania.

The beef between Natalya and Becky began two weeks on WWE Raw after the latter blasted Nikki Bella with some personal jabs over her past relationship with John Cena. Originally, Nikki wanted that title shot from Becky, which was denied. In a backstage segment, Natalya stood up to Becky for insulting Nikki and wanted to face her in a match.

Also announced for WWE Raw is a singles match lineup of IYO Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez. Last week, SKY competed in a match against the other half of the tag team, Roxanne Perez, and picked up a win.

Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso is also scheduled for WWE Raw, this week, where fans will also hear from The Vision. Another match, Xavier Woods vs. Penta, was announced before last night. Plus, Women’s World Champion Naomi is also set to be on the show to address her recent absence due to medical reasons.

WWE Raw August 18 episode match card

Emanating live on Netflix at 8 PM ET, WWE Raw takes place this Monday, August 18, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the officially booked match card given as below,

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defends against Natalya Neidhart

– IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses her medical status

– The Vision (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed alongside Paul Heyman) appears

– Penta vs. Xavier Woods