A rematch is waiting this fall over the world title following the conclusion of this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The former world champion has earned his right to go after the title after winning a match to determine the coveted challenger’s spot on the red brand.

This week’s WWE Raw was the first instance where the show was taped from Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, that’s the venue of the Crown Jewel premium live event, this past Saturday night.

In the main event of this November 4 episode, Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new Number-One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and he will challenge the reigning champion Gunther in a match that’s yet to be announced.

Utter chaos ensued during this headliner match on WWE Raw with interferences coming from Bronson Reed. The mammoth superstars hit the ring and executed Tsunami splashes on Sheamus and Priest before focusing on his current rival Seth Rollins. The Visionary was taken out of the match after he was put through the announce table by Reed with a massive Tsunami Splash.

WWE Raw: Gunther vs. Damian Priest rematch yet to be announced

Afterward, Priest pinned Dominik to win the match and officially become the new number-one contender for the world championship. After the match, the reigning champion, Gunther also came out to have a face-off with Priest as WWE Raw faded to black.

As noted above, Priest is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, following his cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL to defeat Drew McIntyre for the title. He held the belt until SummerSlam of this year where he dropped it to Gunther in the first place. Following WWE Raw, the rematch between these two is confirmed.

No date has been announced on WWE Raw regarding the upcoming Gunther vs. Priest World Heavyweight Title bout but given Survivor Series premium live event is inching closer, that show might offer this mouth-watering title bout. Gunther is coming off a champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel where he fell short of winning the Crown Jewel Championship against Cody Rhodes.