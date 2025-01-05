Wrestlemania 41 angles are reportedly being kicked off from the Netflix premiere episode of WWE Monday Night Raw set for tomorrow night at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It appears a major title change is slated to occur on the show which in turn will gradually set up a championship match at the biggest WWE premium live event of the year in April.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley on this week’s Raw Netflix premiere but she’s not expected to come out of the show as the champion and as such, her dream of entering Wrestlemania 41 as the reigning champion may not be fulfilled.

This bout was originally advertised as a Last Woman Standing match on Raw, but WWE is now advertising it as a traditional singles match. According to the current odds, Ripley is a heavy favorite to defeat Morgan and win the Women’s World Title once again, becoming an overall three-time women’s world champion with WWE willing to let her carry the gold at Wrestlemania 41.

The title change at Raw’s Netflix premiere is seemingly possible given that PWN reports that Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship is the current plan for WrestleMania 41. SKY might also play a role in the title match on Raw as she was the previous challenger for the women’s world title.

Back at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, Morgan successfully defended the women’s world title against SKY. It appears that the DAMAGE CTRL member will again get a chance to gun for the title at Wrestlemania 41 if the current plans remain intact.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY