Moving on from King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw will quickly be underway with the builds for the next premium live event in store which is scheduled within three weeks from now. It will Clash at the Castle 2024 from the United Kingdom in mid-June and we already have the main event set for the show.

But for the time being, the focus will be on a rematch scheduled on this week’s WWE Raw for the Women’s World Championship. After waiting for a few months, Liv Morgan won the title on Saturday night by defeating Becky Lynch at the Saudi Arabia premium live event from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. She didn’t get to have a clean pinfall win which was expected to protect a super babyface Becky.

In the pre-show of the PLE, Dominik told Liv Morgan that he flew all the way to Saudi Arabia to make sure that she doesn’t win the Women’s World Championship as the latter took his MAMI Rhea Ripley out of commission with an attack on WWE Raw, almost two months ago.

“And You Can Cry About It,” Liv Morgan On Winning Title At 2024 WWE Saudi Arabia PLE

Dom then got involved in the title match between Morgan and Lynch, but his interference by passing a chair to Lynch only helped Morgan as she was able to plant Becky with a DDT onto that chair. The referee was focused on Dominik and he never saw the mean antics which helped the Miracle Kid to become a new champion.

Becky wasn’t happy about the way the title changed hands and soon after the Saudi Arabia PLE was over, she went on a rampage about getting the title rematch against Morgan ASAP. Eventually, that match was officially announced for this week’s WWE Raw where we expect Dominik to get involved, again.

WWE’s flagship show will also likely address the controversy around the King of the Ring final match between Gunther and Randy Orton. Gunther won the match but Orton’s shoulder was up during the fall count. Plus, after staying out of action for a long time, Braun Strowman will be back in action on WWE Raw in a singles contest against Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh.

WWE Raw May 27 episode match card

The 2024 Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw goes down tonight at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Women’s World Championship rematch: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

– King of the Ring winner Gunther appears

– Build for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest title match showdown