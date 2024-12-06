WWE Raw moving to Netflix will be a revolutionary step in professional wrestling as the program kicks off a new direction in this genre. For the first time, any wrestling show will be streaming in an online platform and the option to have live streaming will also be available via this move.

While conducting their shows outside the United States, that’s around the United Kingdom or Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw was aired in the usual pre-taped format which won’t be an issue for the company once they start airing on Netflix. The host platform’s technology exists to air any show live on television, and henceforth, reports were already out regarding Netflix airing WWE, live, no matter where they are in the world.

Wrestlemania 41: WWE Prepping Up For PLE Without The Rock Amid Uncertainty

WWE Raw on Netflix will be airing in afternoon slots from UK

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now provided one further update regarding this issue and reported that high-level sources have confirmed plans for WWE Raw to air live weekly on Netflix starting in January 2025, regardless of the broadcast location. He went on to affirm that the coming shows will air in the afternoon for fans in the United States but it will be, live, after all,

“So, if and when the company is taping in Europe, Raw will stream live in the United States at the same time, no matter the time zone differences. The plan is to have the show air live as it happens and then be available via VOD ASAP after it goes off the air. There will no longer be a taped delay waiting for 8 PM Eastern.”

Becky Lynch Attends WWE Raw Netflix Launch Event Fueling Up Return Speculations

It’s already been confirmed that six WWE Raw and SmackDown shows will be airing from Europe, next year. The SmackDown show on March 14 in Barcelona, Spain, followed by a red brand show on March 17 in Belgium. WWE will then head to Italy, where fans can catch a SmackDown on March 21.

Later that month, London, England, will host both WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw shows, scheduled for March 28 and March 31, respectively. Going by the latest update the Red brand shows will be airing in a live format on Netflix while the Smackdown shows should follow the usual taped format.

WWE Raw Netflix premiere goes down on Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Advertised stars include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk for the Los Angeles show.