The 2023 Draft brought a distinction between WWE Raw and Smackdown rosters and hopefully, this brand split will be retained in a good way in the coming days. However, cross-brand appearances between the two brands can officially be done over the tag team championships held by the male and female roster members.

In a new report revealed by PWInsider Elite, the internal women’s WWE Raw roster has been made public, and it interestingly features the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions listed as singles stars.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are seemingly being treated as two top babyface names on the WWE Raw roster. They sit only behind the number-one babyface, Becky Lynch. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, and Piper Niven are currently occupying the top three villain roles.

The tag teams listed for the WWE Raw brand are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as babyfaces, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as well as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are being treated as heels. If the ongoing speculations are any indications then soon the team of Ronda and Baszler may become the titleholders in the red brand women’s division.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been tag champs on WWE Raw since April

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were initially scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Green and Deville on the May 15 episode of WWE Raw but the match was postponed due to an injury suffered by Morgan. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion was reportedly hurt from a title defense match against Bayley and Dakota Kai on Smackdown, the week before.

With the severity of Morgan’s injury not being clear, chances are there that she might soon drop the tag titles now that Ronda Rousey is back in the scene and she is quickly gunning for the titles that she was originally supposed to win at Wrestlemania 39.

Liv and Raquel captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the April 10 episode of WWE Raw after defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who participated in the match as a replacement for the actual champion, Lita. Prior to their match against Damage CTRL on Smackdown, Morgan, and Rodriguez previously defended their championship against Green and Deville on an episode of SmackDown in April.