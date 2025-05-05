Just five nights away from the annual Backlash event, this weekend, WWE Raw will deliver another installment on Netflix, ensuring all the final buildups for the PLE. Multiple announcements for the weekly show were already done, with a couple of more segments being added in the latest on social media.

A new match has been added to the WWE Raw match card where the WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will face Roxanne Perez. It wasn’t mentioned whether the championship would be on the line during that match. The General Manager of Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter account the announcement to post a weekly video and inform us about the match.

This match comes after SKY rescued Rhea Ripley from a two-on-one attack by Perez and Giulia on last week’s episode of WWE Raw. This came after Ripley saved SKY from a similar two-on-one attack by Perez and Giulia, the week before on the post-Wrestlemania 41 episode. The two sides also featured in a tag team match on NXT, where SKY and Jordynne Grace defeated Perez and Giulia.

Plus, Pearce also revealed that Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria on WWE Raw as they prepare to battle over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title match at Backlash this Saturday. On the post-Wrestlemania episode, Lynch turned heel just a day after returning to action at ‘Mania. Lynch and Valkyria won the women’s tag title but they lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before Lynch’s heel-turn.

Last Friday Night on Smackdown, it was confirmed that the newly formed unit of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker will be on WWE Raw as they continue to build strength. Plus, Rusev will compete in his return match in the WWE after almost five years.

WWE Raw May 5 Episode Match Card

Next week’s May 5 episode of WWE Raw will be the go-home edition for the annual Backlash premium live event, and it takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Multiple segments for the weekly show on Netflix have been made, which go as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

– Rusev vs. Otis

– JD McDonagh vs. Penta

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker will appear

– Becky Lynch in a promo

– Liv Morgan Hollywood project revelation

– Grayson Waller will have a match