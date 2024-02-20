WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Announced For February 26 Episode

The very next edition of WWE Raw will officially begin the Road to Wrestlemania 40 as the final stop before the PLE, Elimination Chamber will be over this weekend. That weekly show will emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California and for that night two major matches have been announced.

The first match for the February 26 episode of WWE Raw was announced in a backstage segment featuring The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The duo was addressing their issues with Imperium members Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser after the two sides crossed paths, last week.

They were hopeful about Jey Uso possibly dethroning Imperium leader GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental title. They further went forward to challenge Kaiser and Vinci to a tag team Street fight for next week to seek revenge on the heel tag team.

In the main event of the February 19 episode of WWE Raw, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Jey had Gunther beaten after hitting his opponent with five spears and a Uso Frog Splash. However, Jimmy Uso was present at ringside to cause a distraction. Gunther capitalized and pinned Jey to retain and thus New Day’s prediction turned out to be wrong.

WWE Raw: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura announced

In more news, WWE Universe is backing up Sami Zayn so that he could grab a major spot on the match card of Wrestlemania 40. After suffering a huge loss, last week on WWE Raw at the hands of Drew McIntyre, it appears that he will have a shot at redemption, next week.

This week, he was mocked in a segment by the former WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura for his shortcomings against McIntyre. Following his segment, a match between Zayn and Nakamura was made official for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

More segments are expected to be confirmed for the post-Elimination Chamber episode in due course. In further updates from WWE Raw via PWInsider, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard was spotted in the Gorilla Position of the show as he was coming out of his triceps surgery. Another name who came out of a triceps surgery was CM Punk, who was also spotted backstage. The former WWE Champion also made an in-ring appearance once the show taping was over.