The post-Money in the Bank episode of WWE Raw was a loaded one with the Undisputed WWE Champion in attendance. A rare World Heavyweight Championship match headlined the show, and it also featured the return of a WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella. Going by the latest updates, two more such returns are in store in the upcoming edition of the show to make it a must-see.

For weeks, WWE fans have been waiting to have Goldberg back on television. The anticipation is perhaps over as the latest updates claim that he’s going to show up on WWE Raw, next week. With Gunther becoming the new world champion, this past Monday night, the former WCW franchise player is expected to be back on the title hunt.

According to PWInsider, Goldberg is also expected to make regular appearances on WWE Raw leading up to WWE’s premium live event weekend scheduled in Atlanta, Georgia, this July. That being said, the fans can be excited to see Goldberg appearing on the Netflix show each week in June.

Amid the exciting news of Goldberg’s return to WWE Raw, rumors are also rife, suggesting that Goldberg’s farewell match may take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, in his hometown, on July 12. In that case, his return will mark the beginning of the build for a blockbuster send-off match.

Next week’s WWE Raw is shaping up to be one of the most eventful shows in recent weeks, given that Asuka will also make her much-awaited comeback after more than a year on the shelf due to injury. As confirmed by the WWE, she will compete in a Queen of the Ring Fatal-4-Way match against Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile. King of the Ring tournament will also continue with Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a yet-to-be-revealed mystery opponent colliding in yet another Fatal-4-Way.

Also, Nikki Bella will be in the house for two straight nights on WWE Raw, building for a match at the all-woman Evolution premium live event in July. While WWE hasn’t confirmed the appearance, the WWE Hall of Famer herself took to social media, noting that she’ll be attending the show on Netflix.

WWE Raw June 16 episode match card

The June 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the two matches scheduled for the night given below,

– King of the Ring first round: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent

– Queen of the Ring first round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appears

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to return (unconfirmed)