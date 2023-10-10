WWE Raw: Two Title Matches; Falls Count Anywhere And More Set For October 16 Episode

WWE Raw will present the season premiere, next week, and as expected, a stacked card has been announced to counter the NFL competition. One of the headliners of the night will be the next Intercontinental Title defense by Gunther against Bronson Reed.

The behemoth youngster has qualified for a shot at the IC title on WWE Raw, this week by defeating Ricochet and Chad Gable in a triple-threat match. Gunther has already solidified himself to be the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time since winning the belt in last year’s June. Reed, on the other hand, will receive his first solo title shot since arriving on the red brand.

After dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the Fastlane PLE on Saturday night, The Judgment Day will also get a rematch for the titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on next week’s episode. Rhodes and Uso teamed up for the first time at the latest bygone PLE and became champions.

Then on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, they agreed to defend the titles in the main event against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The latter duo never got their proper rematch since losing the belts at Payback but they also came up short to Rhodes and Uso. After the match, Rhodes also ensured a handshake between Owens and Uso to wipe out any sort of tension. The two teams also celebrated together to end the show.

NEXT WEEK on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/CgSGoAwHqT — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2023

WWE Raw: Non-title bouts added to season premiere

Apart from these two championship matches, two other bouts were also added to the WWE Raw season premiere. In one of those bouts, one-half of the tag team champions Piper Niven will square off against Natalya. Niven and Natalya faced off backstage, this week after Nattie threatened Niven’s tag team partner, Chelsea Green.

Green and Niven have been the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions since winning those from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in July of this year. Nattie recently made the save for Nox from an attack from Niven.

Rhea Ripley will also square off Shayna Baszler, next week in a match that is likely going to be a highly physical contest. Ripley forced her way into WWE official Adam Pearce’s office and demanded a match against Baszler which was obliged, right away.