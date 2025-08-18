This week’s WWE Raw is shaping up to be an unmissable show as we approach the international Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. Rumors are rife about Roman Reigns showing up on the Netflix show, as the WWE event page has him listed. Plus, an impromptu title match has been announced for the show featuring two former world champions.

Two nights ago, Natalya Neidhart posted a video on Instagram revealing that she received a text message from WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce with the confirmation that she will face Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the August 18 episode. The news was further confirmed by Pearce on social media.

This title match opportunity comes for Natalya on WWE Raw just two nights after Lady Flammer defeated her and Faby Apache in a triple threat match to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at TripleMania. During this contest, Natalya portrayed the tough character of Nattie, the same persona she’s been using in cross-brand appearances.

Natalya also spoke up about bringing this Nattie character to the WWE. Now, in a video posted on Instagram, Lynch shared footage of Natalya telling Lynch that she’ll never go to her level, showing footage of Natalya attacking Lynch from behind, years ago. Plus, she also urged her opponent to show up as Nattie on WWE Raw, “Bring this version or Nattie. I’m sick of Natalya. Ps. I never forget.”

F*CK I am. https://t.co/geUvphKZ6g — lowkey legend (@NatbyNature) August 17, 2025

This Nattie character was introduced in 2025, in which Natalya is showing a more aggressive attitude outside of WWE when making appearances for promotions such as the NWA and GCW. She previously competed on Bloodsport cards and also challenged for the NWA women’s title with this persona. Time will tell if we finally see this version on WWE Raw tonight.

WWE Raw August 18 episode match card

Emanating live on Netflix at 8 PM ET, WWE Raw takes place this Monday, August 18, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the officially booked match card given as below,

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defends against Natalya Neidhart

– IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses her medical status

– The Vision (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed alongside Paul Heyman) appears

– Penta vs. Xavier Woods