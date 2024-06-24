Builds toward the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event will continue, this week on WWE Raw as a couple of qualifiers will go down on the show from the men’s and women’s side. Two more matches have also been added to the card of the episode alongside a segment featuring the debuting faction that took over the WWE Universe.

From the men’s side, a triple threat qualifier will be there on WWE Raw where Braun Strowman will be seen facing Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Gable was removed from the match after getting attacked backstage by the debuting Wyatt Sicks faction, last week. Even Strowman was taken out by them but they have since been added to the lineup after the confirmation came from WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce.

From the women’s side in Money in the Bank qualifiers, Lyra Valkyria will take on Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane in a triple threat on WWE Raw. Till now, IYO SKY and Chelsea Green have qualified from the women’s side while Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade advanced from the women’s side by winning their respective qualifiers, last week.

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been a new addition to the lineup of this week’s WWE Raw. This match was announced after Kaiser interfered in Breakker’s match against Sheamus, last week. After taking out Sheamus with a brutal attack, Breakker nearly broke Kaiser in two halves with a huge spear outside the ring.

The new Women’s Tag Team Champions will be in action on WWE Raw as it was announced via WWE’s social media that Abla Fyre and Isla Dawn will compete against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match.

WWE Raw June 24 episode match card

The June 24 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and the updated match card for the show has four matches and one segment on it which are given below:

– Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

– Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

– Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker

– WWE follows up on the debut of the Wyatt Sicks