Je’Von Evans is heading into NXT Heatwave 2024 in what would mark his first big title match at a WWE premium live event. This opportunity came after the youngster ended up winning the opening battle royal on this week’s NXT to secure an NXT Title Match opportunity.

25 wrestlers took part in the aforementioned battle royal that opened the latest episode of WWE NXT. Two TNA wrestlers, Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian also entered the fray as part of WWE’s collaboration with the company.

The final four participants included Evans, Dragon Lee, Shawn Spears, and Kazarian. Kazarian and Lee were eliminated and Spears appeared to be the final elimination after digesting a kick by Evans. As a result of the win, Evans received the opportunity to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Title at the NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE.

Ethan Page complained to NXT General Manager Ava backstage about never getting eliminated from the match as Oro Mensah entered the ring and brawled with Page to the back. Page and Evans then participated in the main event of NXT with Page picking up the win. Trick and Spears then brawled with the two to indicate a multi-person title match at NXT Heatwave 2024.

Another matchup is expected to happen at NXT Heatwave 2024 now that Oba Femi’s next challenger for the WWE NXT North American Championship was announced to be Wes Lee. Femi and Lee agreed to a future title match on this week’s NXT.

With no date announced for the bout, the assumption is that they will eventually compete at NXT Heatwave 2024. Earlier this month at Battleground PLE, Femi successfully defended his title against Lee and Joe Coffey in a triple threat, but Lee was never pinned which is why Lee is getting another shot at the mid-card title.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of a triple-header weekend at the venue with Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Money in the Bank. The current match card for the NXT PLE goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) against Je’Von Evans

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee (TBA)