The first semifinal bout in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament is set following this week’s WWE Raw. In an opening bout matchup on the show, Zoey Stark defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Stark pinned Kayden Carter in the quarterfinal match on WWE Raw to advance to the semifinals and she will now face Dakota Kai in a semifinal match at a later date. In that opening bout of the tournament, Kai defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat to become the first to advance to the semis.

During the December 9 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Kansas City, Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Valkyria pinned Nile to win the match and she will face the winner of another triple threat featuring Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya Neidhart that’s set for next week.

WWE Raw: Dakota Kai attacked by Pure Fusion Collective faction

Meanwhile, there are doubts whether Sane will be able to compete in her scheduled match after going through an ambush. In a backstage segment on the December 16 episode of WWE Raw, Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler) attacked Kairi Sane, backstage, leaving her status for her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match unclear.

Later in a digital exclusive, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were asked for an update on Sane’s status. In response, Kai stated that they did not have a medical update on Sane, and they also couldn’t clarify her status about competing in the tournament. But, Kai was irate about Pure Fusion Collective crossing their line, too many times, and they would never hold up to what Damage CTRL had.

Kai affirmed that as soon as Sane would be “good,” they would be putting Pure Fusion Collective on the shelf. SKY ended the promo by saying that Pure Fusion Collective made a big mistake and that they’re coming for vengeance. Earlier this year, Dakota Kai was shelved from WWE Raw after digesting a similar attack by PFC.